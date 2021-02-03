Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.45 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.45 ($4.06) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.68 ($3.15).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.