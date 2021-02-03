Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

