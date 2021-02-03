BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives $25.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXS. Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE BXS opened at $28.47 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 879,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 170,118 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after buying an additional 200,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

