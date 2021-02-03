Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 1,628,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,208,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

