Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 913,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,944.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKIMF. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

