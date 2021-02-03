Barclays Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,860.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $3,660.00 to $3,860.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,755.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3,184.19. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

