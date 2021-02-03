Barclays Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $197.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $168.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.99. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

