Barclays Increases Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $60.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $49.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

