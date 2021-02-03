Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $68.61 on Monday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

