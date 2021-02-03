Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.36. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.12 ($1.01). The company has a market capitalization of £190.03 million and a PE ratio of 27.78.

About Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

