Base Protocol Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $258,474.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00052298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00139761 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00066323 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00245592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00038116 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,664,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,128,706 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

