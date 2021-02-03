Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Achieves $476.85 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $476.85 million and approximately $294.83 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00896593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.32 or 0.04618851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

BAT is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,298,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

