BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after purchasing an additional 427,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,560,000 after buying an additional 300,081 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $17.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.97. 52,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,541. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.51. The company has a market cap of $198.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.