BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $544.75. 327,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

