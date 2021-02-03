BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,033 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,660. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

