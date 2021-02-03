BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Booking by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $17.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,047.61. 13,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,902.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

