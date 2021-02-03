BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 6,177 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 268,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.33. 33,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,303. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

