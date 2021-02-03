BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 7,743 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in General Motors by 1,243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in General Motors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 120,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in General Motors by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 191,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 61,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 318,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,938,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

