BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 971 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $339.68. 154,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,087. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $322.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

