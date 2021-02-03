Beacon Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ)

Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

Shares of PTQ stock opened at C$2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$231.29 million and a P/E ratio of 137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

