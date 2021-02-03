Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.3% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,930,000 after purchasing an additional 298,179 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,296,000 after purchasing an additional 294,892 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 333.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 281,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,267 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.31.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.37. 17,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,096. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

