Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,571,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,294,336. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

