Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $615.16 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $44.29 million and $1.86 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $615.16 or 0.01697387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00182638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.