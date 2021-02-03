Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Achieves $350,812.55

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $350,812.55 and $8,446.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00067977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00880974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,678.13 or 0.04634964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019996 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io.

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

