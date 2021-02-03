Belden (BDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BDC opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.85.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

