BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.20

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.69. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 186,501 shares.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.09. Research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

