BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) were up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 2,076,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,389,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several analysts recently commented on BLU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.42.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. Research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 438,077 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

