Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.

