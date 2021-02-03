Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 71,789 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $350.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $354.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.