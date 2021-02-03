Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $157.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average of $160.38. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

