Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

