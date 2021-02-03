Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,518 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNOV. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

