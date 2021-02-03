Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $88,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

