Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 166 SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,881,000.

MDY opened at $440.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.64. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $452.16.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

