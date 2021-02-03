Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 118,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 246,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 94,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

