Beowulf (BWF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.13 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Beowulf token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and $29,075.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00052780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00139375 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00243913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00062682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com.

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

