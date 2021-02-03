Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock opened at $415.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.78. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $422.75.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

