Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 592 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $407.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

