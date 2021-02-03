Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

