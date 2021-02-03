Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $101,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,626,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after buying an additional 658,796 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 697,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,840,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

