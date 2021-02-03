Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. 281,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,674,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

