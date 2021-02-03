Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.40 ($39.29).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) alerts:

Shares of BDT opened at €54.30 ($63.88) on Wednesday. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 12-month high of €55.80 ($65.65). The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.56.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.