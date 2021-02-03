Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Trading Down 0.7%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as €42.50 ($50.00) and last traded at €43.25 ($50.88). Approximately 2,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.55 ($51.24).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDT shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.40 ($39.29).

The company has a market capitalization of $548.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is €41.63 and its 200-day moving average is €35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

