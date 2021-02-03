Better Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Stock Price Down 21.9%

Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN)’s share price fell 21.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. 2,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23.

Better Environment Concepts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEEN)

Better Environment Concepts Inc operates as an energy consulting company in the United States. It acquires interests in, or participates in the creation of projects while providing financial, management, and technical support to development stage businesses, primarily in the green or alternative energy industry.

