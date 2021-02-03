B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&G Foods has outpaced the industry in a year's time. The company has been gaining on consumers’ rising demand due to the coronavirus-led increased at-home consumption. This was witnessed in third-quarter 2020, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Robust pandemic-led demand drove sales across most brands, including Green Giant, which holds solid prospects. Also, the impact of an extra week in the quarter aided results. Management expects the robust demand trend to continue throughout the fourth quarter and in 2021. Additionally, the company is encouraged about Crisco brand's buyout, which is likely to close in the fourth quarter. However, B&G Foods has been seeing high SG&A costs. Also, increased COVID-19 costs like elevated pay and high freight rates pose threats.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BGS. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

