BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 145.8% This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 46.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $282,636.13 and approximately $11,017.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 145.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01080315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.65 or 0.04583213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019735 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.