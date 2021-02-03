Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Up 8.6%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 1,452,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,063,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $306.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,755.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,045 shares of company stock valued at $795,004. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.