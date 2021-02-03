Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bill.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BILL stock opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -263.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $6,218,328.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $197,357.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,431,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,134 shares of company stock valued at $38,398,908. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

