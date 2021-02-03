Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $2.40 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00899276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00047986 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.59 or 0.04645861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,436,782,227 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

