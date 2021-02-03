Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $376.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $399.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.45.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

